Cwm LLC Sells 10,146 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,816,000 after buying an additional 558,017 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after buying an additional 196,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,345,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,260,000 after buying an additional 155,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after buying an additional 302,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,835,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,262,429.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH opened at $53.57 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.36.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

