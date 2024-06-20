Cwm LLC Sells 10,382 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $761.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HSBC

About HSBC

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.