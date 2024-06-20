Cwm LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $154.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.