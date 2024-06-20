Cwm LLC Sells 253 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 13,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $783.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $775.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $791.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.