Cwm LLC Sells 2,562 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $71,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $353.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $350.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.26 and a 200 day moving average of $351.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

