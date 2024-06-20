CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Up 5.2% in May

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CXApp Stock Performance
Shares of CXAI stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. CXApp has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $14.14.
About CXApp
