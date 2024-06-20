CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Short Interest Up 5.2% in May

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CXApp Stock Performance

Shares of CXAI stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. CXApp has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

