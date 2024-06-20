Daniel Borges Sells 3,095 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 134.40, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $1,249,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 69,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 708.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 229,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 201,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in Iron Mountain by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 22,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

