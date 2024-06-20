Daniel Borges Sells 3,095 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 134.40, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $53.74 and a one year high of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86.
Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Iron Mountain
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.