Darden Restaurants, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.29 (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.29 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend payment by an average of 62.3% per year over the last three years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $9.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $151.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.78. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.81.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

