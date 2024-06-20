David Michael Barrett Sells 11,072 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $14,836.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Expensify alerts:

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,038.60.

On Friday, May 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,030 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $24,949.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,956.00.

Expensify Price Performance

EXFY opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

EXFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXFY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 433.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,931 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Expensify by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 80,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.