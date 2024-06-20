David Schrenk Sells 2,275 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $13,809.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Schrenk sold 1,534 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $9,204.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, David Schrenk sold 222 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $1,780.44.

On Wednesday, March 20th, David Schrenk sold 1,560 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $12,292.80.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

MRAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

