Davis Capital Management Sells 302 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davis Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Davis Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after buying an additional 3,260,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,565,017,000 after buying an additional 1,389,503 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.96. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

