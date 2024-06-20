Davis Capital Management Sells 88 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Davis Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.0 %

AbbVie stock opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.63 and a 200-day moving average of $166.41. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $302.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

