Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Trading 1.3% Higher

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 1.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.
About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.