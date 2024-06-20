Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Shares Down 1.3%

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 131 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 132.10 ($1.68). Approximately 1,029,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,119,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.80 ($1.70).

ROO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.60) target price on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 166.50 ($2.12).

The firm has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,210.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.91.

In other news, insider Will Shu sold 2,391,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.61), for a total value of £3,036,599.21 ($3,858,448.81). Company insiders own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

