Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 7.7% Higher

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) were up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.34 and last traded at $152.92. Approximately 13,082,599 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 9,431,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,137,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,857,539 shares of company stock worth $781,118,135. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

