Desjardins Weighs in on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Sunday, June 16th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $3.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.79. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.85.

ATD stock opened at C$76.45 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$63.29 and a 52-week high of C$87.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.26). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of C$26.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.03 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

