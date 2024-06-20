Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,524.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,403.88.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,339.48 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,290.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,169.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 29.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3 shares of company stock worth $1,690 and sold 100,833 shares worth $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $790,822,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,025,000 after buying an additional 205,042 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

