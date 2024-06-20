Didier Papadopoulos Sells 4,217 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $20,789.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,121 shares in the company, valued at $399,926.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,587 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $14,228.50.
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $56,355.52.
Joby Aviation Price Performance
Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $11.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Joby Aviation by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $15,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,012 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Joby Aviation
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Restoration Hardware Stock: Should You Buy After Earnings Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.