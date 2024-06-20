Didier Papadopoulos Sells 4,217 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $20,789.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,121 shares in the company, valued at $399,926.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,587 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $14,228.50.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $56,355.52.

Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation's revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Joby Aviation by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $15,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,012 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

