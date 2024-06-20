Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 301,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 172,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBD. StockNews.com raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.40 million. Analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at $911,999.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,135,267. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $1,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,378,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,462,000 after buying an additional 38,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth $502,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

