DigiByte (DGB) Trading 14.7% Lower This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $139.65 million and $5.82 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get DigiByte alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,997.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.25 or 0.00601573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00113719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00037223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00256011 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00043347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00068497 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,081,594,135 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.