Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Trading Down 1%

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.72 and last traded at $50.05. Approximately 226,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 220,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

The stock has a market cap of $92.59 million, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of -2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $240,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $6,939,000.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

