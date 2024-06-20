Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,514 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Discover Financial Services worth $54,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $126.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.49. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

