Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFS opened at $126.93 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.49.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

