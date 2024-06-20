Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $18.28 billion and $653.71 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00113719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008669 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 144,786,656,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

