Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Up 6.1% in May

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,810,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 19,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 271.4% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,152,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,986,000 after buying an additional 3,034,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,201,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $26,467,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $13,648,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,363,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 751,419 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.7 %

DEI stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

