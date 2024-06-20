Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Receives $1.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.79.

Several research firms have commented on DFLI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Dragonfly Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ DFLI opened at $0.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Dragonfly Energy has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.76.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 50.04% and a negative return on equity of 114.66%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dragonfly Energy stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) by 174.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,230 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Dragonfly Energy worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

Featured Articles

