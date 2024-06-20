DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.840-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.450-3.750 EPS.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
DD opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.09.
In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
