DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.450-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1 billion-$12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.3 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.840-0.840 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.11. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

