DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Short Interest Update

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 683,700 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 727,400 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $46.97 on Thursday. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $748.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.64.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $412.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXPE shares. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $192,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,936,677.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

