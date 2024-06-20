e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $214.00 to $250.00. The stock had previously closed at $195.41, but opened at $199.91. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $209.08, with a volume of 308,909 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.93.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,492,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 96.27, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.78.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

