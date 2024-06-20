E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 13,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE ETWO opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.
E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 168.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.
