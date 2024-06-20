E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 13,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

NYSE ETWO opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 168.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

E2open Parent Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $7,045,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

