Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.