Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETJ opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.