Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE EFR opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

