Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

EVG stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.10.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

