Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.0 %
EVG stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.10.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Restoration Hardware Stock: Should You Buy After Earnings Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.