Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ETW opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $8.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
