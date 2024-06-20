Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

EDIT opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $414.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.06.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, Director Jessica Hopfield purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,828. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $988,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

