Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.4 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,089,969. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 918,935 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $120,247,000 after purchasing an additional 116,650 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,122 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

