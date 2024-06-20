Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on ELVA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Electrovaya from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Electrovaya Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ELVA opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.
Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electrovaya will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
About Electrovaya
Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.
