Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELVA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Electrovaya from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ELVA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Electrovaya Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrovaya stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Electrovaya Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELVA Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Electrovaya at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ELVA opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.42.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electrovaya will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.