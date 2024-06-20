Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Trading Down 0.9%

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 550 ($6.99) and last traded at GBX 560 ($7.12). 22,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 28,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 565 ($7.18).

Elixirr International Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £264.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,647.06 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 588.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 569.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Elixirr International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Elixirr International’s previous dividend of $5.30. Elixirr International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,705.88%.

Elixirr International Company Profile

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers creative, marketing, and transformation services. It provides services in the areas of AI and machine learning, app design and development, brand identity implementation, brand strategy, business model innovation, business strategy, case for change, corporate venture and innovation, customer experience, data and analytics, data strategy, digital design and marketing, digital optimization and strategy, innovation immersions, IT strategy, mergers and acquisitions, onboarding solutions, procurement, product and portfolio management, risk and compliance, sourcing, sustainability, target operating model, and transformation management, The company serves automotive and transportation, manufacturing, business and financial services, charities, energy, utilities and resources, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, insurance, luxury and fashion, travel and leisure, telecommunications, technology, retail and consumer goods, private equity, media, and entertainment and sports industries.

