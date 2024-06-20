Ellida Mcmillan Buys 1,000 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) CFO Ellida Mcmillan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,400.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

PhenixFIN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFX opened at $46.27 on Thursday. PhenixFIN Co. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 125.20% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PhenixFIN Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PhenixFIN Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of PhenixFIN

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from PhenixFIN’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. PhenixFIN makes up 3.4% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned 6.32% of PhenixFIN worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PhenixFIN

(Get Free Report)

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PhenixFIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhenixFIN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.