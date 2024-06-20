Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) PT Raised to $8.00 at Benchmark

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s current price.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $4.24. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $300.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 436,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $300,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Further Reading

