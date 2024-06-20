Emilie Choi Sells 1,500 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $372,000.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $390,000.00.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $235.95 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $283.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,329 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

