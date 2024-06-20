Emprise Bank Buys New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Emprise Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

