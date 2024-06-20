Emprise Bank Invests $1.67 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Emprise Bank purchased a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,990 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Emprise Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Westwind Capital lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 115,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Visa by 19.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V opened at $273.62 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.98 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.71. The company has a market cap of $500.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
