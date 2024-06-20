Emprise Bank Invests $205,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $115.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $121.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

