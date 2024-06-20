Emprise Bank Invests $228,000 in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after purchasing an additional 59,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP opened at $35.39 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.92%.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

