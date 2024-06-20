Emprise Bank Takes $642,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,249 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

