Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Announces Earnings Results

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Ennis Trading Up 2.4 %

Ennis stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Ennis has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Ennis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis in the first quarter worth $332,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 10.9% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ennis by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 27,921 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ennis by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Ennis by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

