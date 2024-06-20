EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.19.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EOG opened at $119.50 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $106.34 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.